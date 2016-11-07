版本:
中国
2016年 11月 7日

BRIEF-UPS to acquire Marken

Nov 7 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS to acquire Marken, a leader in global clinical supply chain solutions

* United Parcel Service Inc says terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Marken to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ups

* United Parcel Service says Wes Wheeler, Marken's Chief Executive Officer will continue to lead Marken business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

