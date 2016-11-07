BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires hospital-focused cold chain monitoring business

Nov 7 Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs acquires hospital-focused cold chain monitoring business

* Mesa Laboratories Inc - FreshLoc CM business will be integrated into Mesa's cold chain monitoring division in Lakewood, Colorado

* Mesa Laboratories Inc -Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Mesa's earnings per share in first year following acquisition

* Mesa Laboratories Inc-deal is expected to increase revenues in cold chain monitoring division by approximately 25 percent