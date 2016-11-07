BRIEF-Veresen announces $350 million medium term note offering

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Veresen Inc :
* Veresen Inc says notes will have a fixed coupon rate of 3.43% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on November 10, 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Company expects to repay all of outstanding $300 million 3.95% senior unsecured medium term notes, Series 2, due March 14, 2017
* Veresen announces $350 million medium term note offering
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share