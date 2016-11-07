版本:
BRIEF-International Bancshares posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.54

Nov 7 International Bancshares Corp

* IBC reports strong third quarter 2016 earnings

* Total assets at September 30, 2016 were $11.9 billion and $11.8 billion at December 31, 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

