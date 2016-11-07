版本:
BRIEF-Kentucky First Federal Bancorp qtrly EPS $0.04

Nov 7 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp:

* Net interest income decreased $173,000 or 6.6% to $2.5 million for current quarter

* Kentucky First Federal Bancorp releases earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

