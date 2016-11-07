版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 8日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics reports Q3 net loss per share $0.65

Nov 7 Flexion Therapeutics Inc -

* Flexion Therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐