BRIEF-Achaogen reports Q3 loss per share $0.41

Nov 7 Achaogen Inc -

* Achaogen reports third quarter 2016 financial results and announces acceleration of expected timeline for reporting top-line results from plazomicin program

* Q3 loss per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

