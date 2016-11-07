版本:
BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 7 Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Fate Therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $951,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

