BRIEF-Zogenix Q3 revenue $6.6 mln

BRIEF-Duke Energy moving forward with permanent water solutions
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
Nov 7 Zogenix Inc
* "Expects its cash runway to extend through 2017"
* Research and development expenses are now expected to be $42-44 million for full year 2016
* Zogenix Inc - cohort 2 (efficacy and safety assessment) in study 1504 for efficacy and safety of zx008 is expected to begin by end of 2016
* Zogenix provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.69
* Q3 revenue $6.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $3.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 A top U.S. senator on Friday called for wider federal scrutiny into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's marketing of diesel-powered SUVs, as British regulators sought answers from the Italian-American automaker in the aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal.