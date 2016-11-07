BRIEF-Zogenix Q3 revenue $6.6 mln

Nov 7 Zogenix Inc

* "Expects its cash runway to extend through 2017"

* Research and development expenses are now expected to be $42-44 million for full year 2016

* Zogenix Inc - cohort 2 (efficacy and safety assessment) in study 1504 for efficacy and safety of zx008 is expected to begin by end of 2016

* Zogenix provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.69

* Q3 revenue $6.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $3.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S