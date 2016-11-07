版本:
2016年 11月 8日 星期二

BRIEF-Absolute Software Q1 revenue $22.5 mln

Nov 7 Absolute Software Corp

* Qtrly total revenue $22.5 million, down 6 percent

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Outlook for full year 2017 is unchanged

* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

