BRIEF-Diamondback Energy posts Q3 adj earnings per share $0.54

Nov 7 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $142 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.6 million
* Diamondback Energy Inc- company is reiterating its 2016
capital expenditure guidance for drilling, completion and
infrastructure of $350 to $425 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Diamondback Energy Inc - sees 2017 capital spend $500 -
$650 million
* Diamondback Energy Inc- expects full year 2017 production
to be between 52.0 mboe/d and 58.0 mboe/d
* Diamondback Energy Inc- during 2017, plans to complete
90-120 gross horizontal wells with an estimated total capital
spend of $500 to $650 million from 5-7 rig program
* Q3 revenue view $142.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
