BRIEF-Diamondback Energy posts Q3 adj earnings per share $0.54

Nov 7 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $142 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.6 million

* Diamondback Energy Inc- company is reiterating its 2016 capital expenditure guidance for drilling, completion and infrastructure of $350 to $425 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Diamondback Energy Inc - sees 2017 capital spend $500 - $650 million

* Diamondback Energy Inc- expects full year 2017 production to be between 52.0 mboe/d and 58.0 mboe/d

* Diamondback Energy Inc- during 2017, plans to complete 90-120 gross horizontal wells with an estimated total capital spend of $500 to $650 million from 5-7 rig program

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $142.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: