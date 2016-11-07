BRIEF-Marriott International Q3 adjusted EPS $0.91

Nov 7 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott International Inc says for combined company,
Marriott anticipates pro forma gross room additions of 6
percent, or 5 percent, net, for fy 2016
* Marriott International - for 2016 Q4, expects comparable
systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will be flat to up
1 percent in north america and worldwide.
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85
* Outside north america, company expects Q4 comparable
systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will be roughly
flat.
* Marriott International says Marriott expects q4 2016
operating income could total $530 million to $555 million
* On a pro forma basis, north american comparable systemwide
constant dollar revpar rose 2.6 percent in quarter
* Marriott International says expects investment spending in
2016 will total approximately $425 million to $475 million
* On a pro forma basis worldwide comparable systemwide
constant dollar revpar rose 2.2 percent in quarter
* Sees Q4 total fee revenue $695 million to $705 million
* As part of asset-light strategy, working toward
generating more than $1.5 billion from asset sales over next two
years
* Marriott international inc says"given our continued
strong, sustainable cash flow, we expect to resume share
repurchases in 2016 Q4"
* Marriott International reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
