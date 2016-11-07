BRIEF-Marriott International Q3 adjusted EPS $0.91

Nov 7 Marriott International Inc

* Marriott International Inc says for combined company, Marriott anticipates pro forma gross room additions of 6 percent, or 5 percent, net, for fy 2016

* Marriott International - for 2016 Q4, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will be flat to up 1 percent in north america and worldwide.

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85

* Outside north america, company expects Q4 comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will be roughly flat.

* Marriott International says Marriott expects q4 2016 operating income could total $530 million to $555 million

* On a pro forma basis, north american comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 2.6 percent in quarter

* Marriott International says expects investment spending in 2016 will total approximately $425 million to $475 million

* On a pro forma basis worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar revpar rose 2.2 percent in quarter

* Sees Q4 total fee revenue $695 million to $705 million

* As part of asset-light strategy, working toward generating more than $1.5 billion from asset sales over next two years

* Marriott international inc says"given our continued strong, sustainable cash flow, we expect to resume share repurchases in 2016 Q4"

* Marriott International reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88