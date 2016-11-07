BRIEF-Ormat Technologies reports record revenue of $184.6 mln in Q3

Nov 7 Ormat Technologies Inc

* Ormat Technologies Inc qtrly gaap eps $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ormat Technologies Inc says expect full-year 2016 total revenue of between $637.0 million and $647.0 million

* Ormat Technologies Inc says for 2016 electricity segment, expect revenues to be between $422.0 million and $427.0 million

* Ormat Technologies Inc says expect 2016 adjusted ebitda of between $318.0 million and $323.0 million for full year

* Ormat Technologies reports record revenue of $184.6 million in the third quarter, up 13 percent over the prior year period

* Q3 revenue $184.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.7 million