BRIEF-Alliance One International Q2 sales fell 6.1 pct to $389.4 mln

Nov 7 Alliance One International Inc :
* Alliance One International Inc- 2017 crop is anticipated
to be approximately 600 million kilos
* Alliance One International Inc - anticipate drier weather
will result in a much larger 2017 crop for which plantings are
currently underway
* Alliance One International Inc - intend to repurchase
$25.0-$50.0 million per year of more expensive debt
* Alliance One International Inc sees full year adjusted
EBITDA in a range of approximately $170.0-$185.0 million
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes,
consistent gross profit and improved working capital for the six
months ended September 30, 2016
* Quarterly loss per share $1.75
* Q2 sales fell 6.1 percent to $389.4 million
