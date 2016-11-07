BRIEF-American Public Education Inc reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 7 American Public Education Inc :
* American Public Education Inc - net course registrations
at American Public University System decreased approximately 10
pct in Q3 of 2016
* American Public Education Inc says expects consolidated
net income of between $0.38 and $0.43 per diluted share in Q4 of
2016
* American Public Education-active student enrollment at
American Public University System decreased 8 pct to
approximately 91,000 students as of Sept 30
* American Public Education - total student enrollment at
HCON decreased approximately 11 pct to 1,610 students for three
months ended September 30, 2016
* American Public Education reports third quarter 2016
results
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $73.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.2 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue down about 3 to 6 percent
