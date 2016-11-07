BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores announces new transactional websites

Nov 7 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -on November 1 company entered into an amended, restated credit agreement for aggregate maximum borrowings of $250.0 million

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -amended, restated credit agreement provides for extended revolving credit commitments in an aggregate amount of $170 million

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -amended, restated credit agreement provides for non-extended revolving credit commitments in an aggregate amount of $80 million

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores announces new transactional websites and the closing of an amended credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: