BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores announces new transactional websites

Nov 7 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -on November 1 company
entered into an amended, restated credit agreement for aggregate
maximum borrowings of $250.0 million
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -amended, restated credit
agreement provides for extended revolving credit commitments in
an aggregate amount of $170 million
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -amended, restated credit
agreement provides for non-extended revolving credit commitments
in an aggregate amount of $80 million
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores announces new
transactional websites and the closing of an amended credit
agreement
