BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Full-Year 2016 guidance updated to reflect year-to-date
operating results and rest-of-year expectations
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says full-year 2016 guidance
updated
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 to $0.88
* Remain on pace to deliver $350 million of cost reduction
in 2016
* Expects that Q4 2016 results will be affected by higher
vehicle depreciation due to lower residual values
* Hertz Global Holdings reports third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58
* Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $2.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.59 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
