2016年 11月 8日 星期二

BRIEF-Albemarle board of directors elects Luke Kissam as chairman

Nov 7 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle board of directors elects Luke Kissam as chairman

* Kissam succeeds Jim Nokes, who will continue to serve on board of directors and will act as lead independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

