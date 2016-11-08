BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners processed gas volumes during qtr averaged 299 mmcf/d, decrease of 32 pct compared to prior year qtr

Nov 8 Southcross Energy Partners LP :

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 299 mmcf/d, a decrease of 32% compared to same period in prior year

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - Southcross expects that growth capital expenditures for full year 2016 will be less than $30 million

* Southcross Energy Partners -as of Sept 30,were not in compliance with consolidated total leverage ratio of financial covenants absent equity cure of $17 mln

* Southcross Energy Partners-believe that we will have ability to fund equity cure of $17.0 million through equity cure contribution agreement

* Southcross Energy Partners-pursuing alternatives to enhance partnership's liquidity, such as amendments to covenants, terms contained in credit agreement

