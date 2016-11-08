BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners processed gas volumes during qtr averaged 299 mmcf/d, decrease of 32 pct compared to prior year qtr

Nov 8 Southcross Energy Partners LP :
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - processed gas volumes
during quarter averaged 299 mmcf/d, a decrease of 32% compared
to same period in prior year
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - Southcross expects that
growth capital expenditures for full year 2016 will be less than
$30 million
* Southcross Energy Partners -as of Sept 30,were not in
compliance with consolidated total leverage ratio of financial
covenants absent equity cure of $17 mln
* Southcross Energy Partners-believe that we will have
ability to fund equity cure of $17.0 million through equity cure
contribution agreement
* Southcross Energy Partners-pursuing alternatives to
enhance partnership's liquidity, such as amendments to
covenants, terms contained in credit agreement
* Southcross Energy Partners LP Reports third quarter 2016
results
