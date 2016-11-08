BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Nov 8 Herc Holdings Inc

* Herc Holdings reports third quarter results; first quarter operating as stand-alone company

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $410.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herc Holdings Inc- Spin-off costs totaled $10.8 million for Q3 of 2016 compared with $4.0 million in comparable period in 2015

* Herc Holdings Inc- affirms full year 2016 guidance of $520 million to $560 million in adjusted EBITDA

* Qtrly total revenues $403.6 million versus $ 431.8 million

* Sees 2016 net fleet capital expenditures expected to be in range of $375 million to $400 million