BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Corp Q3 eps $0.51

Nov 8 Westlake Chemical Corp -
* Westlake chemical - net income for q3 of 2016 was impacted
by pre-tax transaction and integration-related costs of about
$82.8 million, or $0.41 per share
* Westlake chemical -olefins segment reported income from
operations of $118.5 million in q3, a decrease of $78.2 million
compared to $196.7 million in q3 of 2015
* Westlake chemical - net income for q3 also impacted by
pre-tax impact of selling higher cost axiall inventory at fair
value of $16.2 million, or $0.08 per share
* Westlake chemical-vinyls segment reported income from
operations of $22.2 million in q3 of 2016 compared to income
from operations of $67.8 million in q3 of 2015
* Westlake chemical corporation announces third quarter 2016
earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 sales $1.279 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
