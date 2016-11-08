BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Corp Q3 eps $0.51

Nov 8 Westlake Chemical Corp -

* Westlake chemical - net income for q3 of 2016 was impacted by pre-tax transaction and integration-related costs of about $82.8 million, or $0.41 per share

* Westlake chemical -olefins segment reported income from operations of $118.5 million in q3, a decrease of $78.2 million compared to $196.7 million in q3 of 2015

* Westlake chemical - net income for q3 also impacted by pre-tax impact of selling higher cost axiall inventory at fair value of $16.2 million, or $0.08 per share

* Westlake chemical-vinyls segment reported income from operations of $22.2 million in q3 of 2016 compared to income from operations of $67.8 million in q3 of 2015

* Westlake chemical corporation announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 sales $1.279 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S