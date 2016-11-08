BRIEF-Johnson Controls posts Q4 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.21

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 8 Johnson Controls International Plc
* Tyco merger was completed on Sept. 2, 2016 and, therefore, Q4 results include one month of Tyco
* Backlog at end of quarter of $4.8 billion increased 5 percent versus prior year
* Q4 included transaction, integration and separation costs of $293 million related to spin-off of adient and Tyco merger
* Tax expense of $1.1 billion primarily related to Adient spin-off in quarter
* Johnson controls reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and full year earnings
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.61 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $10.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.