BRIEF-MPM Holdings Inc Q3 sales rose 1 percent to $567 million

* Mpm Holdings Inc - expects to deliver approximately $27
million of savings in fiscal year 2016 from global restructuring
program
* Mpm Holdings Inc - expects to fully implement its global
restructuring program in first half of 2017
* Mpm Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.35
* Mpm holdings inc - is taking strategic actions to reduce
its global siloxane manufacturing capacity
* Mpm Holdings Inc - siloxane restructuring expected to
generate savings of approximately $10 million per annum on a
run-rate basis
* Mpm holdings inc - at september 30, 2016, momentive had
net debt, which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, of
approximately $1.0 billion
* Momentive announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales rose 1 percent to $567 million
