BRIEF-CECO Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Nov 8 CECO Environmental Corp :
* Total backlog at September 30, 2016 was $219.3 million
compared with $211.2 million on December 31, 2015
* Bookings were $96.2 million for Q3 of 2016, compared with
$88.8 million in prior year, an increase of 8.3%
* CECO Environmental Corp reports third quarter and nine
months 2016 results; achieved record operating income, net
income and adjusted EBITDA
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 revenue $101.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
