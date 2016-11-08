BRIEF-Orexigen signs commercialization, distributorship agreement with Valeant for Vontrave in Australia, New Zealand

Nov 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Orexigen expects Valeant to file for regulatory approvals in both countries in first half of 2017

* Valeant Pharma through a wholly owned subsidiary, will commercialize Contrave in Australia and New Zealand

* Orexigen Therapeutics - Orexigen will supply Contrave tablets to Valeant for an agreed transfer price and certain potential sales milestone payments

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Valeant for Vontrave (naltrexone HCL/bupropion HCL extended release) in Australia and New Zealand