BRIEF-Orexigen signs commercialization, distributorship agreement with Valeant for Vontrave in Australia, New Zealand

Nov 8 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Orexigen expects Valeant to
file for regulatory approvals in both countries in first half of
2017
* Valeant Pharma through a wholly owned subsidiary, will
commercialize Contrave in Australia and New Zealand
* Orexigen Therapeutics - Orexigen will supply Contrave
tablets to Valeant for an agreed transfer price and certain
potential sales milestone payments
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and
distributorship agreement with Valeant for Vontrave (naltrexone
HCL/bupropion HCL extended release) in Australia and New Zealand
