BRIEF-US Foods Holding Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2016 earnings

Nov 8 US Foods Holding Corp
* US Foods Holding Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2016
earnings
* Qtrly net sales increased 0.8% to $5.8 billion
* Q3 revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* US foods holding corp says Q3 total case volume growth of
4%, Q3 independent restaurant volume rose 5.5%
* US Foods Holding says raising 2016 expected adjusted
EBITDA growth to a range of 9-10%
* US Foods Holding says full year net sales are expected to
be flat to slightly down compared to last year
* US Foods Holding says fiscal 2016 cash capital
expenditures are expected to be in range of $190 million-$200
million
* US Foods Holding says fiscal 2016 expected independent
restaurant case volume growth remains at 6-7 percent
* US Foods Holding says full year interest expense is
expected to be in range of $225 million-$235 million
* US Foods Holding says total net sales growth negatively
impacted by deflation, particularly in beef and dairy, and
product mix changes in quarter
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
