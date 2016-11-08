BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03

Nov 8 Synalloy Corp

* Synalloy corp - sales for specialty chemicals segment in q3 of 2016 were $12.0 million, representing a $3.0 million or 20% decrease

* Synalloy - "following sale leaseback transaction, we have substantially reduced company's net debt and expect to have less than $5 million at year-end"

* Synalloy - lower sales in specialty chemicals segment in quarter due to in-sourcing of products by customers

* Synalloy corp - net inventories decreased $4.7 million at sept 30, 2016 as compared to year-end 2015 with metals segment accounting for majority of decrease

* Synalloy reports third quarter 2016 results: continued weak industrial activity pressures sales and profits - order activity improving

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Q3 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $34.3 million