BRIEF-WSP Global Q3 EPS c$0.63

* Wsp global inc qtrly adjusted ebitda of $147.2 million, up $21.0 million or 16.6%, compared to q3 2015

* Wsp global inc qtrly backlog at $5,371.2 million, representing 10.3 months of revenues, down $296.2 million or 5.2% compared to q2 2016

* Wsp global inc sees full year 2016 net revenues ranges $4,700 million -$4,900 million

* Wsp global inc sees full year 2016 adjusted ebitda $485.0-$505.0 million

* Wsp global inc - for full year 2016, capital expenditures and acquisition & integration costs slightly increased

* Wsp reports strong q3 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.63

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.77

* Q3 revenue c$1.553 billion

* Q3 revenue c$1.553 billion

* Q3 revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S