BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

Nov 8 Iconix Brand Group Inc :
* Q3 2016 licensing revenue of $90.9 million
* Iconix Brand Group Inc - expects fy gaap eps to be
approximately $0.04 below its previous guidance range of $0.93
to $1.08
* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow of $169 million to $184
million
* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the third
quarter 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 million to $5.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 to $1.21
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: