BRIEF-Lionbridge reports Q3 GAAP eps $0.05

Nov 8 Lionbridge Technologies Inc
* Says expect to return to revenue growth in 2017 with
ongoing earnings expansion
* Q4 revenue view $141.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lionbridge technologies inc - provided a preliminary
outlook for fy 2017 with estimated year-on-year revenue growth
of 4-6%
* Lionbridge technologies inc - provided a preliminary
outlook for fy 2017 with double-digit adjusted ebitda growth
year-on-year
* Lionbridge reports q3 results with revenue of $135.2
million, gaap eps of $0.05 and non-gaap eps of $0.13
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $135.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $134 million to $138 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: