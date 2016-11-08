BRIEF-WSP Global Inc reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 8 Wsp Global Inc
* WSP Global Inc reports Q3 2016 financial results
* WSP Global Inc say FY outlook on net revenues and adjusted
EBITDA ranges narrowed to $4,700.0-$4,900.0 million and
$485.0-$505.0 million, respectively
* WSP says FY outlook on capital expenditures and
acquisition & integration costs slightly increased
* Qtrly backlog at C$5,371.2 million, representing 10.3
months of revenues, down C$296.2 million or 5.2% compared to Q2
2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.63
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.77
* Q3 revenue C$1.553 billion
* Q3 revenue view C$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
