BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corporation announces agreement to acquire Greer Bancshares Incorporated

Nov 8 Carolina Financial Corp
* Carolina Financial Corporation announces agreement to
acquire Greer Bancshares Incorporated
* Carolina Financial Corp says aggregate deal value of $45.1
million based on per share price of $18.00
* Carolina Financial Corp says transaction is expected to be
immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards
of directors of each company
* Carolina financial says per agreement, 10% of
consideration will be paid in cash and 90% will be in newly
issued shares of carolina financial common stock
* Carolina financial says combined company will have
approximately $2.0 billion in assets, $1.6 billion in loans and
$1.5 billion in deposits
