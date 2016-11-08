BRIEF-Precision Drilling announces pricing for redemption of 2019 notes, partial redemption of 2020 notes

Nov 8 Precision Drilling Corp :

* Precision Drilling Corporation announces pricing details of redemption of 2019 notes and partial redemption of 2020 notes

* Precision will redeem in cash all of C$200 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.50% senior notes due 2019

* 2019 notes will be redeemed and interest will cease to accrue on December 4, 2016

* Total redemption amount payable for each C$1,000 principal amount of 2019 notes will be C$1,016.25, plus accrued, unpaid interest

* Will redeem in cash on a pro rata basis US$250 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2020

* Partial redemption of 2020 notes will occur on Dec 4, 2016, interest will cease to accrue on redeemed 2020 notes as of that date