BRIEF-RLHC reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Nov 8 Red Lion Hotels Corp
* RLHC reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue rose 25 percent to $4.8 million
* Red Lion Hotels Corp says issuing refined financial
guidance for full year 2016
* Red Lion Hotels Corp says EBITDA is expected to be between
$17 to $20 million in 2016
* Red Lion Hotels Corp says full year 2016 RevPar guidance
for systemwide same store hotels in range of 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct.
