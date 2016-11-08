BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals posts Q3 adj. earnings $2.57/shr

Nov 8 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.57
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees 2016 revenues $1,485 million
-$1,530 million
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees FY 2016 total net product
sales $1,477-$1,522 million
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees FY 2016 GAAP net income per
diluted share $5.66-$6.56
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees fy 2016 non-GAAP adjusted
net income per diluted share $9.90-$10.30
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC- qtrly total revenues
$374.18 million versus
$340.87 million
* Q3 revenue view $388.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.05, revenue view $1.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
