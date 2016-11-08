BRIEF-Performance Food Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12

Nov 8 Performance Food Group Co -

* Total case volume increased 6.5% in Q1 of fiscal 2017 compared to prior year

* Now expects full-year adjusted ebitda growth to be in 7% to 9% range on a 52 week to 52 week basis

* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to grow in a range of 27% to 31% to $1.23 to $1.27 on a 52 week to 52 week basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Performance Food Group Company reports first-quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.08 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S