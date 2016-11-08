版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 9日 星期三 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Abraxas reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nov 8 Abraxas Petroleum Corp -

* Abraxas announces third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly production of 548 mboe (5,955 boepd)

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $14 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐