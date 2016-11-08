BRIEF-Global Eagle, Shareco of HNA Group to form a joint venture

Nov 8 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* GEE enters into agreement with Shareco of HNA Group to
make major investment in GEE and to form a joint venture to
provide inflight entertainment and connectivity services in
China
* Global Eagle Entertainment - Shareco plans to invest up to
$416 million in GEE stock at $11 per share through primary and
secondary share purchases
* Shareco will make an initial primary equity investment in
gee of approximately $103 million
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Shareco will also make
contemplated additional primary and secondary common equity
purchases upon formation of JV
* Global Eagle Entertainment - GEE and Shareco would form a
JV to provide IFEC and passenger monetization services to HNA
Airlines
* Global Eagle Entertainment - Shareco agreed to acquire
newly issued shares of GEE for $11/share, resulting in a 9.9 pct
post-investment ownership stake
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - GEE is expected to own up
to 49 pct of JV, and Shareco would own remainder
* Global Eagle - upon completion of second investment,
Shareco would have right to nominate GEE board seats
proportionate to its ownership position in GEE
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - GEE expects that
completion of Shareco's initial primary investment will occur
during first half of 2017
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - expects completion of JV
and second stage equity investments completed later in 2017
