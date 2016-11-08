BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 8 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc :

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - reported average production of 423,787 Mcfe per day in Q3 of 2016 was up 10 pct

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - currently anticipate a total capital expenditures budget of between $15.0 million and $16.0 million for remainder of 2016

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - anticipates that its forecasted excess cash flow will not be sufficient to pay remaining borrowing base deficiency

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - qtrly net loss per unit $1.92

* Qtrly oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $105.2 million versus $90.8 million

* Vanguard - refinancing or restructuring debt, selling assets, reducing or delaying drilling program to be necessary to satisfy borrowing base requirement

* Vanguard natural resources, llc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S