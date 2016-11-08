BRIEF-Masonite International Q3 earnings per share $1.03

Nov 8 Masonite International Corp
* Masonite International Corp says plan to close one
manufacturing facility in architectural segment which is
expected to improve cost structure
* Masonite International Corp says closing manufacturing
facility expected to be completed by end of q3 of 2017
* Masonite International Corp says total restructuring costs
associated with restructuring plan are expected to be $4.8
million
* Masonite International Corporation reports 2016 third
quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89
* Q3 earnings per share $1.03
* Q3 sales $489.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $498.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
