BRIEF-Vaalco Energy Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.00

Nov 8 Vaalco Energy Inc :
* Vaalco Energy Inc - in Q3 of 2016, production decreased 20
pct from 4,725 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q2 of 2016 to
3,772 bopd
* Total oil and natural gas sales for Q3 of 2016 were $14.6
million, compared to $17.5 million
* Vaalco Energy - on Sept 30, notified sonangol p&p, its jv
partner in angola, that it was withdrawing from joint operating
agreement with sonangol p&p
* Vaalco Energy Inc - full year 2016 capital expenditures on
an accrual basis are expected to be less than $1.0 million
* Vaalco Energy Inc - has taken actions to begin closing its
office in angola and does not intend to conduct future
activities in angola
* Vaalco Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations
