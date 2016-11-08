BRIEF-PHH CORP - to complete evaluation of strategic alternatives by end of Jan

Nov 8 Phh Corp :

* PHH Corp - intend to complete final phase of evaluation of strategic alternatives by end of january 2017

* PHH CORP - estimate total pre-tax losses related to exit from please, including operating losses, of $175 million to $205 million

* PHH Corp - we have decided to exit from please origination business

* Qtrly net revenues $197 million versus $169 million

* PHH - continuing to evaluate possible additional sales of remaining msr portfolio, evaluate action for real estate and servicing platforms

* Q3 revenue view $198.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PHH Corporation announces third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: