BRIEF-Heritage Insurance reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Nov 8 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc -
* Gross premiums earned were $164.7 million for Q3 of 2016
compared to $128.2 million for Q3 of 2015
* Heritage has received approximately 2,500 claims to date
related to hurricane matthew
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37
* Company expects pre-tax catastrophe losses could reach
approximately $30 million, less than its full retention of $40
million
* Quarterly total operating revenue $109.31 million versus $
89.24 million
* Q4 revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Current estimate for losses related to hurricane hermine
is $4 million in quarter
* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc reports financial results
for third quarter of 2016
