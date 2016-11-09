BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provides update on Heparc-2004

Nov 8 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to
place a clinical hold on heparc-2004
* Arrowhead has not yet received written notice of clinical
hold from FDA
* FDA did not indicate clinical hold was based on any human
findings
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - clinical hold was prompted by
deaths at highest dose of an ongoing non-human primate
toxicology study
* Cause of these animal deaths is unknown and under
investigation
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - study on hold while co
provides responses to questions arising from a nonclinical
toxicology study in non-human primate
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provides update on heparc-2004
study
