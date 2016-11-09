BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals Q3 adj shr loss $0.12 from continuing operations

Nov 9 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Achieved gold and copper production of 36,791 ounces and
9.4 million pounds in Q3
* All-In sustaining cost per ounce of gold from continuing
operations - increased to $1,150 in Q3
* For 2016, expect gold and copper production to be in line
with current guidance
* Dundee precious metals announces 2016 third quarter
results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
