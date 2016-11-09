版本:
BRIEF-Black Diamond qtrly loss per share C$0.18

Nov 9 Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Weak commodity price environment that persisted through first half of 2016 resulted in lower activity in quarter

* Board has approved 2017 capital spending plan of C$20.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Diamond reports third quarter 2016 results & announces 2017 capital plan

* Q3 revenue fell 54 percent to C$27.4 million

* Q3 revenue view C$38.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in C$

