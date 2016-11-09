BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

Nov 9 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd :
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces third quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Qtrly share loss C$0.06
* Second half 2016 production expenditure guidance of
C$9.10/boe remains unchanged
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share C$0.06
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Q4 2016 forecast capital
expenditures of approximately C$25 million
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Bellatrix's second half and
full year 2016 guidance forecasts remain consistent with levels
previously announced on Sept 19,2016
* Q3 revenue C$56.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$59.5
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: