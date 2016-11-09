BRIEF-China Yuchai International increases profitability in third quarter 2016

Nov 9 China Yuchai International Ltd
* China Yuchai International increases profitability in
third quarter 2016
* China Yuchai International qtrly total number of engines
sold was 66,013 units compared with 84,170 units in Q3 of 2015
* China Yuchai International says net inventory at end of
sept 30, 2016 was rmb 1.6 billion compared with RMB 1.7 billion
at end of 2015
* China Yuchai International says "off-road engine sales
have been affected by ongoing transition from tier 2 to more
advanced tier 3 emission standards"
* Q3 earnings per share RMB 1.89
* Q3 revenue fell 4 percent to RMB 2.9 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: