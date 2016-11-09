版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 9日 星期三 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-HMS Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS $0.24

Nov 9 Hms Holdings Corp :

* HMS Holdings Corp says tax rate projected to decline by approximately 300 basis points to about 37 pct annually

* HMS Holdings Corp says commercial health plan revenue in quarter was $59.2 million, a 13.9 pct increase compared to $52.0 million in prior year Q3

* HMS Holdings Corp. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $124.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐