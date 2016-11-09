BRIEF-ATS reports Q2 EPS c$0.09

Nov 9 Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc
* Qtrly revenues were $242.5 million, 8 pct lower than a
year ago, primarily reflecting timing of project activities
* Qtrly order bookings were $289 million, a 26 pct increase
from Q2 of fiscal 2016
* Period end order backlog was $654 million, 11 pct higher
than at September 27, 2015
* Expects conversion of $584 million of order backlog to be
at higher end of 35 pct to 40 pct range in Q3
* Q2 revenue view c$243.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Due to program in order backlog , co expects utilization,
profitability to be negatively impacted in q3
* In Q3 of fiscal 2017, management expects to undertake a
review of its global capacity and cost structure
* ATS reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.13
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.09
