BRIEF-ATS reports Q2 EPS c$0.09

Nov 9 Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc

* Qtrly revenues were $242.5 million, 8 pct lower than a year ago, primarily reflecting timing of project activities

* Qtrly order bookings were $289 million, a 26 pct increase from Q2 of fiscal 2016

* Period end order backlog was $654 million, 11 pct higher than at September 27, 2015

* Expects conversion of $584 million of order backlog to be at higher end of 35 pct to 40 pct range in Q3

* Q2 revenue view c$243.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Due to program in order backlog , co expects utilization, profitability to be negatively impacted in q3

* In Q3 of fiscal 2017, management expects to undertake a review of its global capacity and cost structure

* ATS reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.09